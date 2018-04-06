Waze Makes One Of the Steepest Hills In America a Traffic Disaster

Waze is famous for recalculating routes to avoid traffic tie-ups—sometimes to the dismay of neighborhoods where drivers are redirected. I once accidentally followed directions from Waze onto a ferry. Others have driven into the water without the aid of a boat. Other navigation hazards exist on land, as some unfortunate drivers in the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles have discovered.

Baxter Street is one of the steepest roads in America, with a 32 percent grade that rivals San Francisco's more famous hills. But Waze only thinks in two dimensions, and often sends unsuspecting drivers to tax their cars up and down the steep grades of Baxter Street as a "shortcut."