Rhys Millen Will Take This Bentley Bentayga Up Pikes Peak

Millen will attempt to break the Pikes Peak record for production SUVs this June.

By Chris Tsui
Jonathan Jacob Photography Ltd

Bentley announced plans back in January to take its Bentayga to the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb. Now, the ultra-luxury carmaker has released more details on the car and driver that it'll send to Colorado this summer.

Hoping for a new production SUV record for the hill climb, Bentley has summoned Pikes Peak veteran, rallycross star, and overall steering wheel-fiend Rhys Millen to pilot its $230,000 SUV. As The Drive's own Kyle Cheromcha learned earlier this month, when it comes to driving fast, Millen ain't messing around. 

We Ride Along with Pro Racer Rhys Millen for a Drift-Filled Lap in the BMW M4By Kyle Cheromcha Posted in Video
The One-Off Bentley Bentayga by Mulliner Takes Horse Racing up a NotchBy Chris Constantine Posted in New Cars
This Is the Volkswagen I.D. R Electric Pikes Peak RacerBy James Gilboy Posted in Accelerator
Bentley Will Race a Bentayga Crossover at the Pikes PeakBy Chris Constantine Posted in Sheet/Metal
Bentley Set to Kickoff GT3 Racing at Bathurst 12 HourBy Dave Bartosiak Posted in Sheet/Metal

As for the car, Bentley says the Bentayga that it'll be taking is as close to a production car as the rules will allow. Powered by a 600-horsepower, 6.0-liter W-12, the Pikes Peak Bentayga will be fitted with a roll cage, fire extinguishers, Sparco racing seats, and harnesses. It'll run on production-spec, road-legal Pirelli tires and feature a custom exhaust system courtesy of Akrapovic, the same folks who supplied pipes on Bentley's positively raucous Continental GT3-R

Bentley Motors

It's also finished in a funky yellow-green color Bentley calls "Radium Satin" and sports trimmings made of black chrome and carbon fiber.

To take the record of fastest production SUV to climb Pikes Peak, the Bentayga must complete the 12.42-mile course in less than 12:35.61 (set by the Range Rover Sport back in 2013) or maintain an average speed of more than 60 mph. With 156 corners, 5,350 pounds of SUV and, y'know, gravity to contend with, it's a tall order. 

Rhys Millen and the Bentley Bentayga will attack Pikes Peak on June 24. 

MORE TO READ