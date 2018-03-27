This Hayabusa-Swapped Toyota Starlet Hillclimb Car Sounds Like Killer Bees on Steroids

It's common for people to take a small car and swap in a big engine. But this tiny Toyota Starlet hatchback turned hillclimb monster with a four-pot from a Suzuki Hayabusa sport bike that revs to the heavens is a reminder that sometimes an appropriately-sized powerplant can still get the job done.

A recent video shows the KP61 Starlet delighting the crowd with its incredible exhaust note at the Leadfoot Festival, an annual hillclimb event in New Zealand. Built by the Sanderson Racing Team, the gutted hatchback sports a 1.3-liter inline-four engine putting out 200 horsepower at an ear-splitting 11,400 RPM. Helping manage all that power is the six-speed transmission from the Hayabusa as well, which sends the power back to a rear end from a Toyota AE86.