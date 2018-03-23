Nissan Wants to Sell 1 Million Electrified Vehicles a Year by 2022

The Nissan Leaf is the bestselling electric car in history, and sales of the redesigned 2018 model are off to a strong start, but Nissan isn't stopping there. The Japanese automaker wants to sell a million electrified vehicles—including battery-electric cars and hybrids—by 2022. Nissan expects electrified vehicles to make up 20 to 30 percent of its U.S. sales by 2025.

The ambitious goal, part of Nissan's "M.O.V.E. to 2022" business plan, includes an influx of new models. Nissan says it will launch eight new all-electric models over the next few years, including a production model based on the IMx crossover concept, and an electric kei car for the Japanese market. The automaker is also planning a "product offensive" in China that will include electric cars developed in concert with local firms.

Nissan's electrification plans also extend to its Infiniti luxury division. The automaker previously said that all Infiniti models will offer hybrid or all-electric powertrain options beginning in 2021. Infiniti is expected to get at least two all-electric models by 2022. By 2025, electric cars and hybrids will comprise 50 percent of Infiniti's global sales, according to Nissan.

Alongside the all-electric cars, Nissan will expand availability of its e-Power hybrid powertrain, which is currently offered on the Note and Serena in Japan. Nissan's setup differs from most other powertrains in that an electric motor handles all propulsion; the internal-combustion engine acts solely as a generator. Now that Nissan owns Mitsubishi, it will be interesting to see if it leans on the smaller Japanese automaker's plug-in hybrid experience as well.

Nissan also plans to add its ProPilot driver-assist tech to 20 models in 20 markets by 2022 and hopes to sell a million ProPilot-equipped vehicles a year by that time. It's unclear whether Nissan is talking about tech on the same level as the current ProPilot Assist system, which essentially combines adaptive cruise control with limited steering assist, or something more advanced. Nissan has said that it plans to put fully-autonomous cars into production sometime in the next few years.