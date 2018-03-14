All-New Subaru Forester Coming to New York

In two weeks' time, the Toyota RAV4 won't be the only new compact crossover at this year's New York International Auto Show. Subaru has also teased a redesigned SUV set to debut in the Big Apple. Like Toyota, Subaru will be unveiling the fifth generation of its popular model.

Few details have been released alongside the teaser image which shows the passenger side C-shaped rear tail light. The lighting design has become common across Subaru's lineup over the years. Expect other styling cues to be borrowed from the Viziv Future Concept. The Forester will continue to have a four-cylinder boxer engine under the hood, likely to be borrowed from the Impreza. As with most of its models, power will be sent to all four wheels. Enthusiasts may be surprised to find that a CVT may be the only transmission available. The Japanese automaker has recently stated that it is considering stepping away from manuals in the name of safety.

The Forester was first introduced more than 20 years ago. The current model is powered by a 2.5-liter motor producing 170 horsepower while an optional 2.0-liter turbo puts out a 250 hp. Those numbers may be adequate for the average driver, but some Subie fans continue to hold out for a 300 hp STI variant. The new model will also be priced differently than the outgoing one. The 2019 Subaru Forester will make its world debut on March 28th.