Intoxicated Man Takes EMS Vehicle for a Joyride
A Pittsburgh EMS worker had her vehicle stolen by a shirtless man who police say smelled of alcohol.
According to a Pittsburgh CBS News report, on the night of March 10, around 11:50 p.m., a City of Pittsburgh EMS worker was responding to an emergency call at the PPG Paints Arena. After addressing the situation, the medic made her way outside the stadium, only to find that her Chevy Suburban had been stolen by a shirtless man she said she had seen hanging around the car.
The vehicle was then recklessly driven for about eight miles, before taking out a light pole and crashing into an occupied white Audi outside of Roman Bistro in Forest Hills. The entirety of this perilous was being tracked by Pittsburgh law enforcement using the SUV's onboard GPS, and they caught up to the suspect once he came to a stop at the crash site. Police found debris from the crash scattered across the street, including pieces that had smashed through the restaurant's window. No one inside Roman Bistro is reported to have been harmed.
The driver and passenger inside the Audi have since been taken to the hospital for unknown injuries, and their condition is currently known to be stable. The driver of the stolen vehicle was identified as 24-year-old Matthew King. He matched the description of the suspect that the medic, as well as an eyewitness to the theft, had given. As police removed King from the Suburban, they noted that he was visibly intoxicated, and smelled of alcohol. King was then transported to the hospital with a broken collarbone and taken to Allegheny County Jail. He is currently facing charges including theft, DUI, and reckless endangerment.
