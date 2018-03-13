Lexus Reveals Black Line Special Edition for the RC F SPORT Series, Limited to 650 Units

The Black Line Special Edition can be had in either gloss Caviar (black) or gloss Atomic Silver but considering the variant's name we're sure most will pick the former. Its tasteful paint job is complemented by matte black wheels (standard on the RC coupe) and a choice of either black or orange brake calipers. As its name suggests, the RC Black Line features black accents on the grill and windows, foregoing the standard chrome trim.

Lexus announced another variant of its RC coupe on Tuesday called the RC F Sport Black Line Special Edition, a model as exclusive as its name is long. Only 650 of these cars will be built, all sporting unique colors and new options.

Black accents are featured prominently in the cabin as well, mixed with orange contrast stitching. In addition, the Black Line has a unique wood-trimmed steering wheel featuring a shade of black handcrafted by a 200-year-old Japanese calligraphy shop. The car is also packed with features like Triple Beam LED headlights, Intuitive Park Assist, a moonroof, and the Navigation/Mark Levinson® Audio Package.

The edition targets audiences who don't quite have the dough for the V-8-powered, $64,650 RC F sports coupe, the top-trim variant of the RC range. It's available for the entire RC lineup, from the turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder RC 300 to the 3.5-liter RC 350. Prices for the 300 begin at $51,730, and $53,755 for an RC 300 with all-wheel drive. The RC 350 Black Line starts at $54,660 and maxes out at $56,120 for the RC 350 all-wheel drive with the package equipped.

This limited edition RC variant will make its first public appearance alongside the all-new UX subcompact crossover at the New York Auto Show at the end of March, and will go on sale later this spring.