Man Installs Functional Kitchen in Electric Car

New Zealander Gavin Shoebridge has had a long-standing interest in electric cars. In 2007, he converted a 1987 Mitsubishi Tredia to fully electric drive. After a short while driving the car, the economic recession hit Shoebridge. He soon had to sell the Tredia, and pack his bags for Slovakia.

Despite living halfway across the world, it seems the Kiwi do-it-yourself spirit has not left Shoebridge. Now the owner of a 2011 Peugeot iOn, he took it upon himself to fabricate and install a kitchen in his trunk. The process of which Shoebridge has documented on his site.