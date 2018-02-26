Watch a Ford Bronco Virtually Achieve Orbit
Ford Bronco comes by Hoonigan's Donut Garage and gets sent over a few stacked ramps.
By Danny KoreckiFebruary 26, 2018
The Hoonigan's are known for going some pretty entertaining things in the Donut Garage's parking lot. From burnouts to donuts to jumping cars off the dock Hoonigan does it all. A few weeks ago, a Alfa Romeo stopped by and shattered its oil pan, but this week on the most recent episode of Daily Transmission a Ford Bronco comes by the Donut Garage to achieve orbit.
They set up a ramp on top of a ramp and the fun begins.
Check Out Hoonigan's video below.
