Canadian Olympic Skier Arrested for Stealing Car

Duncan finished eighth in ski cross at the Pyeongchang Games. It’s his second Olympic appearance after finishing 24th at the same event in Sochi four years ago. Duncan has also competed in the X-Games , winning a bronze medal in 2012 and a silver in 2010.

He didn’t steal the gold medal, he didn’t steal our hearts, but he did steal a car…allegedly. Canadian Olympic skier David Duncan was arrested on charges of stealing a car in South Korea . According to CBC.ca , Duncan, his wife, and Ski Cross High Performance Director Willy Raine were all arrested and released earlier today. The Doegwalleong Police allege that Raine was behind the wheel with a blood-alcohol level of 0.16, more than 3-times the legal limit in South Korea.

The Duncans and Raine are both prohibited from leaving South Korea until further notice. A statement released by the Canadian Olympic Committee said, "The Korean police have concluded their investigation and our team members have been released. We expect our athletes and team members to conduct themselves responsibly and in keeping with our Canadian and Olympic values. We are deeply disappointed in the behaviors of these individuals. All team members are expected to respect the laws of South Korea and all places we compete in around the world."

Police have taken statements from the three Canadians. No court date has been set for them yet. Willy Raine has already issued a public apology saying, “I would like to apologize profusely for my inexcusable actions. Words are not enough to express how sorry I am. I have let my teammates, friends and my family down. I would also like to apologize to the owner of the vehicle that was involved." Raine, himself an Olympian, competed in alpine skiing at the 1992 Winter Games in Albertville, France. He did manage to leave France without getting drunk and stealing a car in 1992.