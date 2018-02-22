2019 Lexus LC F May Have Been Spotted in California

What's not to like about the Lexus LC? It has the correct amount of doors, a naturally-aspirated V-8 under the hood, 471 horsepower available on tap, and the looks of a spaceship. While the two-ton grand tourer uses the same 5.0-liter engine found in the GS F and RC F, its dashing looks don't quite match its speed—yet.

A more powerful version of the acclaimed two-door is in the works and Lexus Enthusiast has obtained the first spy shots. The peculiar right-hand drive test mule was seen parked in Southern California. There are a few cosmetic differences such as restyled side skirts and rear valance. Noticeably missing are the front fender side vents which have been present on previous F models. The lack of bodywork may be indicative of engine testing. It is also plausible that this is not an LC F but rather the all-show-no-go F Sport trim. It is unknown whether this vehicle was fitted with the signature stacked quad exhaust pipes which is synonymous with the F performance line.

The upcoming performance coupe will be powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 which is rumored to produce more than 600 hp. This is the third time Lexus will use a turbocharged engine in its lineup. In 2014, Lexus announced its first 2.0-liter turbo for the NX crossover. The engine is also available for the IS, GS, and RC. The 2018 LS 500 also uses a twin-turbo albeit V-6 which makes 416 horsepower—the same amount as the discontinued IS F which used an older 5.0-liter V-8.

The LC 500 does zero to 60 in 4.4 seconds and tops out at 168 miles per hour. Is it too much to ask for a sub 4-second zero-to-60 time with a top speed of 200 mph for the LC F? Perhaps, but at least send some more pictures to ogle in the meantime.