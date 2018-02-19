Lamborghini's New Aventador Variant to Be Called the SVJ

Spy shots of Lamborghini's upcoming, hardcore Aventador variant have been making their way around the internet for months now. Often referred to as the Aventador Performante and always wearing swirly camouflage, concrete details on Lambo's new machine have been kept tightly under wraps...until now.

Thanks to a spy shot of the car's digital instrument cluster found on Instagram, we have now learned what is very likely the V-12 supercar's official name: the Aventador SVJ. While it's common knowledge around these parts that "SV" in Lambo-speak stands for Super Veloce (Italian for super fast), the letter J's significance to Sant'Agata is less well-known.