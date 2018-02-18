President's Day Could Be a Great Time to Buy a New Car or Truck

For car dealerships, President's Day is simply another excuse to put out big banners, cheesy radio advertisements, and make their staff show up extra early to work—much like Labor Day, Memorial Day, and so forth. But, with auto sales historically slumping in January, it also brings the year's first opportunity to get back on black.

Depending on the kind of vehicle you're looking for, President's Day may present a good opportunity to snatch a good deal. According to CNBC, buyers looking for a Ford Fusion may have better chances of finding a smoking deal compared to folks looking for a Ford Expedition or any other SUV as there is an exponential demand for the latter—ot to mention that there may still be languishing 2017 Fusions, and dealers will be extra-motivated to make room for 2018 models.