Ford Ranger Owners Urged to Stop Driving Immediately Amid Airbag Concerns

Ford has urged owners of 2006 Ford Ranger midsize pickup trucks to stop driving their vehicles and contact their dealerships immediately to process the appropriate repairs. The urgent statement was made Monday, and it's related to non-desiccated Takata airbag inflators that may have a higher risk of rupturing.

The Blue Oval originally recalled more than 3,000 Rangers due to an elevated risk to safety, but further investigation into involuntary detonations proved that more vehicles built during that period were also affected. The new total includes more than 36,000 pickup trucks, with 30,603 of them found in the United States. All vehicles affected were built at the Twin Cities Assembly Plant between August and Dec. 2005.