Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster Now a Registered Celestial Object
Ground control to Major Elon...
On Tuesday, Feb. 6, Elon Musk's first-generation Tesla Roadster became the first car launched into space, aboard SpaceX's Falcon Heavy, where it will disintegrate in a matter of years.
Meteorologist Eric Holthaus was interacting with Jet Propulsion Laboratories' Horizons system via NASA's Solar System Dynamics interface, and found that the Tesla had its own entry in the database, granting the car the status of celestial object.
The vehicle's entry, comically referring to the space borne Tesla as a spacecraft, details the rocket's full payload, vehicle and occupants (a term used loosely) included, as well as its trajectory into orbit around the sun, near the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.
Payload total weight is an estimated 2,750 pounds (1,250 kilograms), and includes the car itself, a mannequin-filled spacesuit christened "Starman" in the driver's seat, with a scale model of the car and spacesuit within mounted on the dashboard, a la Regular Car Reviews. Also included are a set of the Foundation science fiction books by Isaac Asimov, and a plaque with the names of SpaceX employees, similar to the plaques launched with Pioneer 10 and 11 probes.
While Tesla may have the first car in space, the race is on to be the first private entity to launch a living human beyond the atmosphere, with billionaire Jeff Bezos backing Blue Origin's manned spaceflight program, which may launch a crewed test flight later this year.
Better get those suits ready, Elon.
- RELATEDIf Asteroids Don't Destroy Elon Musk's Space Tesla, Radiation Will, Experts SayDon't panic.READ NOW
- RELATEDSpaceX Successfully Launches Elon Musk's Roadster Toward MarsIt was a perfect launch, as well as a perfect landing two of the three reusable boosters.READ NOW
- RELATEDMesoLoft Balloon-Drones Scatter Ashes of Loved Ones at Edge of SpaceThe remains of the deceased drift into the stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.READ NOW
- RELATEDLyft Names Former Tesla Sales Boss Jon McNeill as COOLyft has been on a roll lately.READ NOW
- RELATEDElon Musk Wants to Sell 100,000 Tesla Semis Annually by 2023The automaker expects to pull off such large commercial orders even when the Model 3 already faces delays.READ NOW