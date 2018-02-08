2019 Volkswagen Arteon Emerges in Chicago

In an effort to leave its dirty past (dieselgate) behind and focus on the future, Volkswagen unveiled its all-new halo sedan at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show—the 2019 VW Arteon. The coupe-like sedan looks to set itself apart from the competition by the combining premium features with everyday practicality.

At first glance, the Arteon looks like an elongated coupe with a wide stance and a low roof-line, much like the Mercedes-Benz CLS and BMW 6-Series Gran Coupe. Volkswagen calls the Arteon a true Fastback primarily because of its sloping rear roofline, but also because of the exquisite beltlines that culminate in razor-thin LED headlights and taillights. The Arteon is based on Volkswagen's Modular Transverse Matrix (MQB) architecture, much like the 2019 Jetta recently unveiled in Detroit.