Arkansas Man Named 'Shelby Mustang GT500 Miller' Arrested, Charged With Driving Without a License

In case the last few years of reality haven't been enough to make you realize truth really is stranger than fiction, maybe this will tip the scales for you. An Arkansas man with the unlikely name of Shelby Mustang GT500 Miller was arrested by police last week...on a trio of motor vehicle-related charges.

According to police reports excavated by The Smoking Gun, 29-year-old Shelby Mustang GT500 Miller—whose name, in spite of journalistic convention, we fully intend to repeat in full as many times as we can—was booked by the Arkansas State Police on February 2nd for driving without a license, not wearing a seat belt while driving, and lacking proof of liability insurance. (Sadly, the police report does not make clear whether he was driving a Ford at the time of his arrest.) His bond was set at $450, and his court date set for March 8th.

Surprisingly—or perhaps not—this Arkansas incident wasn't Shelby Mustang GT500 Miller's first encounter with the law. Back in 2014, he was arrested in Des Moines, Iowa, after allegedly getting into a late-night scrap with some bar-goers at the Cheap Seats Sports Bar then returning around 1 a.m. with a hatchet under his shirt. According to the police report, when confronted by police about the weapon, which was turned over to the cops by a witness, Shelby Mustang GT500 Miller told the witness, "You snitch motherfucker, I know you, I’m going to get you." (He was arrested on charges of probation violation and

Remarkably, given its use in multiple police reports, it seems "Mustang GT500" is indeed Miller's official middle name. The Smoking Gun points out that it's unclear whether his parents gave him the name or whether he changed it at some later date...but we at The Drive are guessing it's the latter.