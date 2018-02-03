Amped-Up Lamborghini Aventador Variant Caught Testing, Again
The camouflaged beast reveals several design changes to the already wild Aventador
The mighty Aventador may be heading into its seventh year of production, but the erotic-looking supercar only seems to be getting better and better with time, much like its legendary V-12 engine. Making things more interesting is the fact that there may still be another amped-up variant in the works.
A heavily camouflaged Lambo was recently caught on video somewhere in Italy, and by the looks of it, it was being escorted by a blue Porsche 911. The video's description doesn't disclose exactly where or when the footage was recorded, but a banner in Italian allows us to confirm this took place in the Aventador's motherland.
Several rumors have been circulating as test mules sporting aggressive body kits and exhaust systems have been sighted across Europe. Some rumors claim it's a future Performante variant of the Aventador, others that it's a new "GT" model, and some of them anticipate the return of the "Jota" moniker. The Lamborghini Diablo Jota was a sort of homologated race car for millionaires who wanted to play racing drivers.
Given Lamborghini's surpassed sales expectations with its Aventador and Huracan supercars, the Sant'Agata automaker should be up to the challenge of adding its new Urus SUV and Aventador Performante/GT/Jota to their production lines in 2018.
