Amped-Up Lamborghini Aventador Variant Caught Testing, Again

The mighty Aventador may be heading into its seventh year of production, but the erotic-looking supercar only seems to be getting better and better with time, much like its legendary V-12 engine. Making things more interesting is the fact that there may still be another amped-up variant in the works.

A heavily camouflaged Lambo was recently caught on video somewhere in Italy, and by the looks of it, it was being escorted by a blue Porsche 911. The video's description doesn't disclose exactly where or when the footage was recorded, but a banner in Italian allows us to confirm this took place in the Aventador's motherland.