2018 Marks Ten Years of Soybean Seats in Ford Vehicles

When people think about renewables and sustainable products in the auto industry, most of the time they’re thinking about solar panel roofs and hydrogen fuel cells. The last thing that crosses their mind is soy bean car seat foam. Little did you Mustang drivers out there know, that for the last 10 years you’ve been sitting on what amounts to a hill of beans.

This soybean-based foam started its life in the 2008 Mustang but has since been used for seat cushions, backs and headrests in every Ford vehicle since 2011. That means that there are over 18 million vehicles on the road today built with soybean materials.

So, what made Ford get all George Washington Carver all of a sudden? Let’s think back to 2008. The world was plunging into Great Recession and oil prices were skyrocketing. Crude topped out over $150 a barrel, compared to the mid-$50s where it trades today. Crude is the key ingredient in the petroleum-based polyol plastic that was used throughout the auto industry. This material started getting very expensive and put the squeeze on margins in Ford’s inexpensive vehicle line-up like the sporty V6 Mustang.