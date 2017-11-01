Images and "Video" of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Are Finally Here
Stop what you are doing and gaze into the round eyes of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler.
Love it or hate it, the 2018 Jeep Wrangler is finally here. After spending over a year reporting about the redesigned Wrangler and all the buzz surrounding it, we are finally able to gaze into its soul. At first glance the Wrangler looks the same but that is far from the case. From new engines to new body construction, the JL Wrangler is the new age of off-roading.
With new roof, door, windshield and bumper combinations, the Jeep Wrangler is just as customizable as it ever was, maybe even more. We have reported about the 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine coined the "hurricane" as well as rumors surrounding a 368 horsepower engine. We have also been greeted with a flurry of other details regarding sound deadening, new windshield configurations/angles and much more. Now we get to see the JL Wrangler in the flesh and it is glorious.
After getting a clean look at the all-new 2018 Jeep Wrangler, it isn't surprising to hear FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne intends to produce at least 300,000 of these puppies a year.
