The 2018 Chevrolet Camaro Hot Wheels Edition Is a Grown-Up Version of Your Favorite Toy

While many of us played with Hot Wheels cars for years, eventually, we grew up. A lucky few of us got to start driving the real life versions of very same cars we played with as kids. However, the life-size versions didn't boast the same aggressive design and details you would normally associate with the finger-powered Hot Wheels cars we learned to love at such a very young age.

Now, Hot Wheels and Chevrolet have decided to celebrate 50 years of working together with a special-edition Chevy Camaro. The "Crush" colored Camaro comes with distinct Hot Wheels badging, striping and much more. If you look carefully, you will notice little details like orange brake calipers, satin graphite ground effects, black taillamps, even illuminated doorsill plates with "50th Anniversary Hot Wheels" emblazoned on them.