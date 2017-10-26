Someone's Selling a Truck-Framed, Twin-Engined Chevy Corvette

The phenomena of Chevy V-8 loyalists deciding they need even more cylinders is nothing new. When even a 9.5-liter, LS-based V-12 isn't enough, for example, some turn to the radical step of combining two engines back to back, as one Oklahoma resident did in his stretched 1973 Chevrolet Corvette C3.

With a pair of 5.7 liter V-8 engines—known to many as just the 350, for its displacement in cubic inches—the power figure in this car could easily be north of the 600-horsepower mark, provided both engines are the L48, or even a more powerful variant of the GM small-block V-8. A power figure around this level is made further believable by the seller's mention of the car utilizing a Turbo-Hydramatic 700R4 automatic transmission, which the seller claims to be modified and capable of taking over 600 horsepower.

The drivetrain was fit into the stretched C3-gen 'Vette with the use of an extended-cab frame from an S10 pickup. The fenders themselves were lengthened 26 inches to accommodate the dual V-8s, and the hood...well, this Corvette's hood seems to have been considered a lost cause. One could imagine fabricating the longest shaker hood ever devised being used to seal off the engine bay, though opening and closing such a hood could prove a challenge.