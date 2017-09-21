Rumor Claims 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Lapped the Nurburgring in 6:49

After having the production car Nurburgring record stolen by Lamborghini back in March, Porsche has been on the hunt to reclaim the title. The German marque's fresh-off-the-presses 911 GT2 RS was recently spotted lapping the legendary track looking blisteringly quick—and as it turns out, it could be the fastest Porsche ever around the 'Ring. Not only that, it's said to have set an even quicker time than the dastardly Huracan Perfomante: 6 minutes, 48.75 seconds.

According to a report from Auto Evolution, the range-topping GT2 RS's time was revealed by Edo Karabegovic, owner of popular German tuner Edo Performance. The reveal was made in a Facebook post that included a teaser of the car's potentially record setting lap at the Nordschleife.

Although this time hasn't been confirmed by Porsche, the automaker did tip off that the car could break the even-minute barrier. Test driver and former F1 star Mark Webber leaked near the GT2's reveal that it hit 208 miles per hour on the Nurburgring, which is a higher top speed than the Lamborghini Huracan Performante ever reached during its 6:52 lap.