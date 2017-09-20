Release The Beast: Trump's Cadillac CT6 Presidential Limo Spotted Road Testing

A state car is supposed to be the ultimate expression of that country's automotive industry. To that end, it's an unfortunate fact that the current presidential limo—a dated, truck-sized Cadillac CTS—is based on decade-old design language that General Motors no longer uses. But after numerous delays, new pictures of the next limo road testing in Michigan show President Donald Trump's wait is almost over for the next generation of "The Beast."

The current model was introduced for President Barack Obama in 2009, and the replacement, updated to look more like the current Escalade and CT6, was supposed to be ready for Trump's inauguration in January. But given the complex challenge of developing a multi-purpose rolling bunker, delays have pushed the timeline for delivery well into his first term.

But this weekend, numerous spy photographers caught The Beast 2.0 testing on the roads of Milford, Michigan, the site of GM's engineering proving grounds. This is time we've seen the limo on a public street, and it will certainly look a little different when it's carrying President Trump sometime in the near future.