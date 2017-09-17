This Classic Ford Broncos Build is Clean, But $200,000 Clean?
"Hey man, my Bronco is worth more than you Porsche."
The 1970s era Ford Bronco is a true gem with plenty of character and offroad capability. However, fast forward nearly 50 years in the future and many of them need restoration. Fortunately, places like Classic Ford Broncos are up for the task.
With a fleet of restomods under their belt, Classic Ford Broncos has proven capable of transforming the iconic SUV into a high power weekend warrior. As you can see in the video below, these Broncos are far from stock, with custom leather and wool interiors, upgraded dashes, and a whole new drivetrain, these '70s Bronco are ready to hit the Hamptons or an equally affluent beach community.
CFB drops in the current Coyote 5.0-liter V-8 found in the Mustang as well as a 4R70W transmission, 3 inch lift, and upgraded differentials. Classic Ford Bronco ensures every restoration is frame-off and no detail is over looked. So you may be wondering how much one of these puppies costs and the answer is $199,000. Is the Classic Ford Bronco restomod worth $200,000 or are we just tossing around funny money at this point? Let the video help you decide.
- RELATEDThe Famous O.J. Simpson White Ford Bronco is Headed to History's Pawn StarsA new height (or low) for reality TV.READ NOW
- RELATEDOwner of Ford Bronco Used in O.J. Simpson Chase Hopes to Sell It for $750,000The Juice is about to be set loose, but it's his former agent who's excited.READ NOW
- RELATED2020 Ford Bronco Will Have a 325-HP Turbocharged V-6, Report SaysWill the new Bronco meet expectations, or underwhelm?READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This Cummins Diesel-Powered Ford Bronco Barrel Through the SnowThe video also features a twin-turbocharged Cummins Ford F-250.READ NOW
- RELATEDFord Was Kidding; The Bronco Will Look the PartIt seems like we may get the Bronco we want after all.READ NOW