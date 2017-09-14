British Archaeologists Unearth 1932 MG in World War II Artillery Spot Near Stonehenge

It's a banner month for long-buried European cars—British archaeologists have unearthed the remains of a rare 1932 MG J2 in an old World War II-era artillery encampment in southern England near the prehistoric Stonehenge site, according to the BBC.

In addition to their Neolithic and Bronze Age treasures, the flat plains around Larkhill, England are historically important for acting as a home to the Royal School of Artillery during the Second World War. The site was riddled with practice tunnels, trenches, and positions, many of which ended up collecting a number of interesting artifacts in the years during and after the war.

The British Army is currently in the process of withdrawing all of their troops currently stationed in Germany, and the BBC reports the Larkhill site has been considered for development to help house the influx of soldiers. So a team from Wessex Archaeology has been working there ahead of construction crews to unearth and preserve any finds of special importance—like a 1-of-2,000 classic car, for example.