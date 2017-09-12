The New Land Rover Discovery SVX Is an Off-Road Monster With a Supercharged V-8
Did Land Rover make a future Dakar winner?
Remember earlier this year, when we at The Drive mentioned the Land Rover Discovery would be getting an off-road-centric SVO version? Well, it's here. At the Frankfurt Motor Show, Land Rover has revealed what could be the most extreme Land Rover ever: the Discovery SVX.
The Discovery SVX will sit in the Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) product line next to the Range Rover Sport SVR and the Range Rover SVAutobiography. It will be the first Land Rover to be assembled by hand at Land Rover's SVO Technical Center.
When it comes to performance, the Discovery SVX does not disappoint. The Discovery SVX will feature a special version of Jaguar Land Rover's 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 engine delivering 517 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. The engine will be tied to an eight-speed automatic transmission connected to a two-range transfer box.
Suspension dexterity is a key feature for the SVX's target market, which is why the SVX will feature Hydraulic Active Roll Control (H-ARC)—a feature that has never been fitted to a Discovery before. According to Land Rover, this gives the SVX increased wheel articulation and improved body control, which enhances traction while reducing body roll. The suspension is rounded off with active center and electronic rear locking differentials, which works with Land Rover's specially-tuned Terrain Response 2 system. The Discovery SVX's dynamic systems include Hill Descent Control, Electronic Traction Control (ETC), Adaptive Dynamics, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), All-Terrain Progress Control (ATPC) and variable ratio electric power-assisted steering (EPAS). All of this effectively certifies the Discovery SVX as a overlanding off-road monster.
The rugged appearance of the Discovery SVX showcases its purpose. Land Rover claims designers referenced Discovery challenge vehicles used in Camel Trophy and G4 Challenge events for the overall look. The preview model features unique body panels and skid plates, with Rush Orange trim accents across the exterior and throughout the interior.
Production of the Discovery SVX will begin in 2018 at JLR's SVO Technical Center in the U.K. We can't wait to see this thing on the road...or more accurately, off it.
