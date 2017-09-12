The New Land Rover Discovery SVX Is an Off-Road Monster With a Supercharged V-8

Remember earlier this year, when we at The Drive mentioned the Land Rover Discovery would be getting an off-road-centric SVO version? Well, it's here. At the Frankfurt Motor Show, Land Rover has revealed what could be the most extreme Land Rover ever: the Discovery SVX.

The Discovery SVX will sit in the Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) product line next to the Range Rover Sport SVR and the Range Rover SVAutobiography. It will be the first Land Rover to be assembled by hand at Land Rover's SVO Technical Center.

When it comes to performance, the Discovery SVX does not disappoint. The Discovery SVX will feature a special version of Jaguar Land Rover's 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 engine delivering 517 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. The engine will be tied to an eight-speed automatic transmission connected to a two-range transfer box.