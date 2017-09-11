Tesla is Expanding its Supercharger Network in Chicago and Boston

Not only will it make life easier for Tesla drivers who live in Chicago and Boston, but it will make it easier for people making long trips in the Midwest or the Northeast. It’s already possible to take a Tesla cross-country (trust us, we know) thanks to the existing Supercharger network, but with this new expansion, it will be easier and faster than ever to make a long road trip in a Tesla.



There’s also a slim new design for Superchargers in urban areas that is easier to install and takes up less space. This new design will make it easy to put multiple in one parking lot. They will still deliver 72 kilowatts of juice charging a Tesla in around 45-50 minutes.



Would a Supercharger at your local grocery store make you consider a Tesla?