You Can Buy the Moller Skycar Flying Car on eBay for $5 Million

Normally, we at The Drive like to write our stories for as broad an audience as possible. But in the case of this story, we're quietly hoping it'll be read by one person in particular: Steph Curry, point guard for the NBA's Golden State Warriors. Why? Because Curry just signed a five-year, $201 million contract with his team...which means he's probably thinking, at least on some level, about all the cool things he can buy with that pile of cash.

To which we'd like to say: Might we recommend this Moller M400 Skycar, currently available on eBay for a Buy It Now price of $5 million?

The VTOL-capable Moller M400 Skycar was a staple of Popular Mechanics and Popular Science covers back in the late Nineties and early Aughts, as at the time, it seemed to be the closest thing to the Jetsons-spec flying car the world had ever seen. According to the listing, the example currently up for grabs on eBay is still in the same condition it was back in 2001, with an octet of rotating engines that allow this flying car to take off and land vertically like a helicopter, then transition over to horizontal, airplane-like flight.