Tesla Model S Rated 'Acceptable' in IIHS Crash Test, Tesla Lashes Back
Tesla say the IIHS has "motivation that suits their own subjective purposes."
Tesla appears to be a little upset about how the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (a.k.a. the IIHS) rated the carmaker's Model S. According to the IIHS, the Model S rated as "Acceptable" in the small overlap crash test. This prevents the Model S from being awarded the Top Crash Test Rating, as the vehicle needs to be rated as "Good" on all five tests to score that ranking.
The Model S joins the Ford Taurus and Chevrolet Impala in receiving the "Acceptable" rating in the test, while the Lincoln Continental, Mercedes-Benz E-Class, and Toyota Avalon walk away (or rather, rolled away) with an IIHS rating of "Good."
Rather than going back to the drawing board to improve the Model S's design, Tesla quickly responded saying IIHS has "motivation that suits their own subjective purposes." Tesla then continued on saying the most accurate crash test is done by the NHTSA which also happens to be where Tesla has done the best with its Model S (in 2013) and Model X. Still, IIHS wasn't bashing Tesla in the least as they rated the Model S as "Good" in the moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint & seats test.
It's also worth noting, the Tesla Model X did very well in the same crash test—and Tesla was quick to brag about that vehicle's IIHS safety rating.
- RELATEDTesla Faces Accusations of Sexual Harassment by Female Employees, Report ClaimsA female employee called the Tesla factory a "predator zone," a new report says.READ NOW
- RELATEDGoldman Sachs Predicts Tesla Shares Will Be Cut in Half in the Next 6 MonthsWill the Tesla nay-sayers be proven right?READ NOW
- RELATEDHow Buying Tesla's Model 3 Could Save Early Adopters Big BucksThe new EV will end up costing more in the long-run for this simple reason.READ NOW
- RELATEDTesla Upgrades Model S and X For Faster 0-60 MPH TimesNew, non-performance variants of the Model S and X now boast quicker 0-60 mph times than before.READ NOW
- RELATEDProduction Tesla Model 3 Will Be Ready This Friday, Says Elon MuskThe first 30 customers will get their Model 3s on July 28th, Musk tweets.READ NOW