Mercedes-Benz Expected to Drop an AMG V-12 in the 2018 Maybach S650
Imagine a luxury rocket ship—then add more power.
Mercedes-Benz has adamantly said it will not mix AMG with Maybach, as they are very separate branches of the luxury carmaker. However, Mercedes-Benz does not feel the two branches are prohibited from sharing parts. According to a report by Carscoops, the upcoming 2018 Mercedes-Maybach S650 will use an AMG-sourced V-12 engine as part of its powertrain.
The V-12 of choice will be the 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 found in the SL65, S65 and G65, according to Carscoops. The monstrous AMG engine makes 621 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque—which is is plenty of power to shuttle the 215-inch limo around Palm Beach.
Although the massive sedan will weigh well over 5,000 pounds (that's the weight of the standard S-Class sedan), the S650 will reportedly be able to hit 60 mph in 4.6 seconds, thanks to gobs of power and a seven-speed automatic transmission. To put that into perspective, that is around Dodge Challenger Scat Pack territory. The sporty sedan will presumably still have all the same luxuries of the 2017 Mercedes-Maybach...just with a lot more power.
Pricing is unclear but since the S65 sedan goes for around $226,000, we can likely expect the new Maybach to start somewhere in that range.
