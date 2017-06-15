Florida Sheriff Organizes Jeep Wrangler Volunteer Squad for Search-and-Rescue Missions

Jeep Wranglers are nothing if not capable off-road, and one Florida sheriff's office is taking advantage of the vehicle's famous abilities by forming an all-volunteer Jeep Search and Rescue Unit to get off-road enthusiasts trained and equipped to help police when the going gets rough and a regular patrol car just can't hack it.

That's not to say the Pasco County Sheriff's Office doesn't have a few off-road toys of their own. But the ability to summon the 27 members of the Jeep Unit to assist on searches, extractions, and even flood rescues has proved to be a huge help for deputies. Mind you, this is much more than a motley crew of Jeepers banging around in the woods; potential recruits are fully vetted and given extensive training in everything from CPR to search patterns to crime scene procedures before officially joining up.