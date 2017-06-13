The 2018 Jaguar XF Sportbrake Leaks Ahead of Andy Murray's Reveal

Officially set to make its debut Wednesday with help from British tennis superstar Andy Murray, the Jaguar XF Sportbrake wagon has prematurely shown its expectedly pretty face in a set of leaked photos courtesy of our friends over at autotijd.be. Take that, Andy.

Looking a lot better than the other five-door luxury car that debuted today, Jag's XF Sportbrake sports the same dapperly sinister design from the B-pillar forwards. Around back is obviously where it gets interesting. The modern, gorgeous shooting brake design gets a prominent-yet-elegant horizontal chrome piece that integrates seamlessly with the car's white reverse lights. The new taillights themselves resemble an oversize set of tails lifted from the F-Type rather than the XF sedan's.

Also spotted is a large, panoramic roof that looks like it spans most, if not all of the wagon's ceiling.

Previous reports indicate that the XF Sportbrake will be available with all of the powertrain options as offered with the XF sedan. In other words, the Sportbrake will be available with your choice of a 2.0-liter turbo-four, supercharged 3.0-liter V-6, or the 2.0-liter diesel as seen in today's leaked pics.

What do you think of Jaguar's new XF Sportbrake? More importantly, who's gonna buy the standard four-door XF now that a more beautiful and utilitarian option is here?