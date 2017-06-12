Here's Our Best Look Yet at the 2018 Audi A8

Coming up on the reveal of the new 2018 Audi A8 in Barcelona in July, Audi has dropped a video showing how the new flagship sedan can park itself in an enclosed garage.

Though details on the car are currently scarce, the new video does give us a decent look at both its exterior and interior, for a few brief moments during the clip. In the video, it looks like the 2018 A8 will receive Audi's full digital gauge cluster setup and a new steering wheel. Not surprisingly, wood and aluminum trim is scattered around the very fancy-looking interior.