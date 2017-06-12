Lamborghini Opens Acoustic Test Room to Make Its Supercars Sound Even Sexier

If there's one automaker whose sound department didn't need improvement, it would probably be Lamborghini. The aural effects of burying one's right foot into a V-10- or V-12-powered Italian bull is one of the hallmark bucket-list experiences of every enthusiast. However, Lambo's sound engineers are clearly believers of the Toyota-popularized mantra of continuous improvement—as they now have a dedicated room in which their cars' roars and wails can further be fine-tuned.

As part of the factory expansion to accomodate production of the Urus crossover, Lamborghini has announced the existence of a new "acoustic test room" so the company can, at long last produce Lamborghinis that finally sound halfway decent. [Sarcasm alert. —Ed.] Think of it as an in-house recording studio, but for Italian supercars.

"The acoustic test room, which has been realized according to the latest technical standards, allows adjustment of particular sound sensations in order to create the typical Lamborghini driving experience, involving all the senses," the press release reads in part.

According to Lamborghini, the new sound room will go beyond just making cars sound awesome, but will also "support the acoustic adjustment of lightweight construction components" and "play an important role in the realization of future vehicle concepts and drive train systems." We're not entirely sure what all of that means exactly, but it sounds like it boils down to future Lamborghinis that will be even more awesome than they are now.

At any rate, park an Aventador S in there semi-permanently and it should make for an interesting (and loud) detour for the Lambo factory tour groups that come through.