2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Revealed Along With Forza Motorsport 7

Last seen pounding its way around the Nurburgring, most would've pegged the Porsche 911 GT2 RS to make its official debut at one of the big auto shows such as Frankfurt or Detroit. The Electronic Entertainment Expo video game trade show (better known as E3) in Los Angeles is not an auto show. At least not yet, anyway.

At Microsoft's big E3 press briefing today, Forza developers Turn 10 have unveiled the next installment of their flagship circuit racer/car encyclopedia, Forza Motorsport 7. Oh, and they also finally took the wraps off of the most powerful road-going Porsche 911 ever made, the GT2 RS. This makes it the first car ever to publicly show its face not at an auto show or in a manufacturer press release, but on stage at a gaming convention. Times are a changin'.