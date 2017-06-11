2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Revealed Along With Forza Motorsport 7
The most powerful road-going Porsche 911 ever made is here.
Last seen pounding its way around the Nurburgring, most would've pegged the Porsche 911 GT2 RS to make its official debut at one of the big auto shows such as Frankfurt or Detroit. The Electronic Entertainment Expo video game trade show (better known as E3) in Los Angeles is not an auto show. At least not yet, anyway.
At Microsoft's big E3 press briefing today, Forza developers Turn 10 have unveiled the next installment of their flagship circuit racer/car encyclopedia, Forza Motorsport 7. Oh, and they also finally took the wraps off of the most powerful road-going Porsche 911 ever made, the GT2 RS. This makes it the first car ever to publicly show its face not at an auto show or in a manufacturer press release, but on stage at a gaming convention. Times are a changin'.
While the presentation didn't give any details on the Porsche other than what it looks like (and the fact that it has vents and scoops for days, but you already expected that), previous reports indicate that it'll sport a 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six making upwards of 650 horsepower and 553 lb-ft. hooked up exclusively to a PDK transmission.
As for the game, Forza Motorsport 7 will serve as the marquee technical showcase for Microsoft's 4K-ready Xbox One X (née Project Scorpio). What, you thought the most powerful game console ever made would be released without a gorgeous car title for you to show off to your friends with? Boasting over 700 cars, native 4K graphics with HDR on Xbox One X, this is set to be the most comprehensive Forza game yet. As par for the course, here's a nifty little trailer to whet your appetite.
Forza Motorsport 7 is set to invade your living room on October 3rd, 2017.
