Richard Hammond Airlifted to Hospital After Rimac Crash in Switzerland

Richard Hammond had to be airlifted to hospital today after crashing a Rimac Concept One electric supercar while filming for the second season of The Grand Tour. His injuries are reportedly not serious.

According to Amazon, Hammond was able to climb out of the car himself before it burst into flames. He was conscious and able to speak. The former Top Gear host was then airlifted to St Gallen hospital where a fracture in his knee was discovered. Apparently, it was a one vehicle crash and nobody else was in the car with Hammond at the time. The cause of the accident is currently unknown and under investigation. From The Grand Tour's Facebook page: