The Strange Saga of (Maybe) Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Continues

On Thursday, we highlighted an eBay listing from a Pennsylvania dealer selling a 2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 that was purportedly once owned by none other than Dale Earnhardt Jr. Shortly after the post was published, Junior himself tweeted at The Drive to say that he'd never driven it, throwing in an ominous "buyer beware." So case closed, right? Just another dealer trying to make a shady dime? Well, not quite.

We reached out to Fairfield Auto Group yesterday to get to the bottom of the story, and finally heard back from assistant manager Fletcher Quigley earlier this morning. A patient-sounding man, he told The Drive that the dealership bought the Corvette from a Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona this January. Here is the original listing from the auction house; you'll see that it describes the car as being "custom-ordered by Rick Hendrick for Dale Earnhardt Jr." and notes it was "used as a demonstrator by the NASCAR driver."

Quigley flew out to the auction with his father Rick Quiqley, the dealership manager, where they met Rick Hendrick and his assistant Dale Ledbetter, who handled the sale. They were told that Hendrick had ordered matching Corvettes for all four of his drivers in 2008 and Earnhardt had driven it for promotional appearances, even if the car never spent time in his driveway.