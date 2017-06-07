Late Rally Hero Colin McRae's Subaru Impreza Rally Car Sells for $300,000
This car, chassis 001, was used primarily for testing and media purposes in the 1997 season.
Colin McRae's Subaru Impreza WRC97 rally car sold at auction in England Tuesday for $298,659 (converted from £230,625), according to the auctioneer's website.
The WRC97 car—chassis number 001— was built by Prodrive for testing and media purposes during the 1997 World Rally Championship season, according to H&H Classics, the auction company that sold the Impreza.
"Chassis 001 was the car we unveiled and used as our primary test and development car," said Prodrive founder David Richards in 2009, according to the auction company. "It was thanks to the many hours Colin and the other drivers spent at its wheel, that when it came to the model's debut at Rally Monte Carlo in January 1997, Piero Latti was able to claim victory and help Subaru go on and win a third consecutive manufacturers' title.”
The chassis 001 car can be at least partially thanked for its sister cars' 119 WRC stage wins and eight-of-14 WRC race wins.
McRae was a rally star in the 1990s. Through his career, he saw 25 world rally wins and spent most of his time with Subaru and Ford. Sadly, McRae died in 2007 when he crashed his helicopter with his five-year-old son and two family friends onboard.
- RELATEDYou Should Totally Buy This Cherry 1987 BMW 7 SeriesA 1987 BMW 735i with shiny chrome bits is an epic piece of Bavarian automotive history—starting at only $1,000.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This 1,000-HP Russian Rally Truck Soar in Slow-MotionEven folks in Russia love to make like Bo and Luke Duke.READ NOW
- RELATEDWhat I Learned After a Week of Daily Driving a Subaru Rally Car in NYCI even took my Subaru RX race car on a road trip.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe BMW M2 Is All the Sports Car We Need—and Maybe a Little MoreIt's everything you could hope from an entry-level BMW M car—and that might be its only flaw.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Mini Remastered Brings 21st Century Tech to the Original UnderdogReimagined by David Brown Automotive, it puts a modern spin on the cult classic.READ NOW