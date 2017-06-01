Texas Thieves Attempt to Break Into 14 Cars, Including a Cop Car
The bold act only took a few minutes.
Police Departments have warned drivers time and time again to lock their cars after exiting, but for some reason, people still don't listen. This week, four men from the Fort Worth, Texas area broke into 14 cars and even attempted to break into a marked cop car. The quick operation seems to have taken place all in the course of a few minutes.
Video surveillance released to Facebook by the Fort Worth Police Department shows four suspects in the process of committing the crime, one of whom is driving a late 1990s-era pickup truck. The truck appears to be acting a a get-away vehicle, just in case something should not go as planned. It is unclear from the video whether or not the suspects have done this before, but they appear to be taking a speedy approach to the operation, only going into unlocked cars and rummaging about once inside.
The incident took place Tuesday morning between 4am and 5:30am on North Riverside Drive. Investigators are currently looking for four suspects and hoping further information will arise. Items stolen were approximately $50 in cash, CDs, clothes, a speaker amp, and golf clubs, according to police.
Lock your cars, folks. It could save you a lot of money.
- RELATEDBurglars Ram Stolen Corvette into Kentucky Gun StoreWe may have reached peak Kentucky, folks.READ NOW
- RELATEDIncompetent Wheel Thieves Nabbed Minutes After Hitting DealershipA masterwork of CCTV cinematography.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch Construction Workers Cling to the Hood Of a Tool Thief's Buick Before Ramming It Off the RoadOne worker jumps on the hood of the thief's car as he flies down the street.READ NOW
- RELATEDPolice Search for Chevy Pickup Driver Accused of Running Down Two Campers, Killing One (UPDATED)A young father of twin toddlers was killed in Washington State over the weekend.READ NOW
- RELATEDTexas Police Department Scores 1,005-HP Chevy Corvette Z06 Cop CarSomewhere, Chuck Norris is jealous.READ NOW