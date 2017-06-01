Tuthill's Latest Porsche 911 Safari Build Is a Rally-Ready Orange Rocket

If you haven't noticed, off-road Porsche 911 "Safari" builds are the thing right now. Not since the heyday of Group B racing and the brilliant Rothmans Porsche 911 SC/RS have auto enthusiasts been swimming in so many incredible rally-inspired projects. And now legendary U.K.-based workshop Tuthill Porsche, vanguard of the car's rally racing pedigree and builder of all-terrain 911s, just put the finishing touches on its latest creation: a one-off, Safari-style classic 911 for a lucky American customer.

Tuthill Porsche was actually involved in preparing the body shells for the SC/RS back in the 1980s, and more recently sent a veritable armada of their rally-ready 911s to compete in the East African Safari Rally, so all that experience went into building this orange beauty. The job involved "many hundreds of hours" of custom fabrication to bring the stock body up to rally spec, using the same techniques that got 15 of their cars across the East African finish line in 2013.