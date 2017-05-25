Leaked: BMW 8 Series Concept Photos

Pretty, isn't it? As seen in the sketch that was officially released, the side profile, particularly in the hips, features heavy Aston Martin influences—which is no bad thing. If you're gonna crib, you might as well crib from the best. This is accompanied with oversize kidney grilles up front, proudly announcing to anyone and everyone that looks into its face its identity as a Bimmer—not an Aston, Jag, or Maserati. Around the back, we see a modern caricature of the brand's horizontal hockey stick taillight signature.

Being unofficial leaks, the car seen in these photos very well may be just really good renders by a zealous and talented fan of German grand tourers. We won't have to wait very long to find out if they're legit, however, as BMW is expected to officially reveal a concept this Friday, according to BMWBLOG.

Update: Six additional images of the 8 Series Concept have surfaced courtesy of autotijd.be, giving us a really good look at the car's rear quarters. Check 'em out: