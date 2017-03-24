Tesla Model 3 Will Be More Affordable, Less High-Tech Than Model S, Elon Musk Says

Hope you didn't get your hopes up, Tesla maniacs. Tesla CEO Elon Musk explained on Twitter Friday that the upcoming Model 3 is not intended to be a next-generation Tesla, but rather, will effectively be a cheaper, less high-tech version of its flagship Model S sedan.

Musk apparently noticed there was confusion regarding how the Model 3 would slot into Tesla's automotive lineup, so he took to Twitter to clear the air about the upcoming mass-market electric car.

"Am noticing that many people think Model 3 is the "next version" of a Tesla, like iPhone 2 vs 3. This is not true," Musk said in a tweet. "Model 3 is just a smaller, more affordable version of Model S w less range & power & fewer features. Model S has more advanced technology."

Apparently, the Model 3 is more of an iPhone SE to the Model S's iPhone 7.

The CEO also said that the first Model 3s to be delivered will be rear-wheel drive only, while the dual-motor cars will come later. Right-hand drive models will also be put aside until the first left-hand drive RWD models are built, Musk said over Twitter.