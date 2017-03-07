Porsche 911 GT3 Has 500 HP, a Manual Transmission, and a 198-MPH Top Speed

Porsche unveiled an updated version of its track-happy 911 GT3 at the Geneva Motor Show on Tuesday and announced that the new car will have the option of a dual-clutch PDK transmission or an actual manual gearbox. Glory, glory—what a day.

When the 991 GT3 was first unveiled in 2013, many Porsche lovers were confused and some were even appalled at the decision not to offer the track car with a manual transmission. Apparently, Porsche's now over the whole PDK-only thing and is ready to give its manual-loving owners what they want.

The transmission isn't the only thing that's getting switched up on this new car, either. The updated GT3—the 991.2 GT3—will have a new 500-horsepower 4.0-liter engine whose architecture comes directly from Porsche's 911 GT3 Cup race car.

Porsche said in a press release that with this new motor and the PDK transmission, the new GT3 can do 0-62 miles per hour in 3.4 seconds and has a top speed of 197 MPH. With a manual transmission, the 0-62 time is slightly slower at 3.9 seconds, but the top speed inches up to 198 MPH.

The car also has several body styling tweaks, most of which bring the car's looks in line with the other 911 models that have already been updated. For the most part, that just means new tail lights and a redesigned front end. Still, the car completely looks the part as a GT3 with its massive wing.

The new GT3 should hit dealerships toward the end of 2017 and it starts at $143,600.

So is this when those explosive 911R prices are supposed to fall?