2019 GMC Sierra Denali 1500 Review: A Nice Pickup Truck, Sure—But Not $68,000 Nice

2019 GMC Sierra Denali: The Bottom Line

GMC certainly deserves accolades for being ahead of everyone else when it came to the Denali lineup. In a segment where brand loyalty is pretty much valued above all else and fancy four-door pickups are booming in popularity, being the first to a niche can translate to success—and GMC has been cranking out Denali pickups for 17 years. Perhaps it's not surprising, then, that even by the standards of the truck-and-SUV-happy U.S. auto market, the brand formerly and broadly known as the General Motors Company has been seeing sales of its high-end rigs rise and rise: For a lot of people, when they think of bougie trucks, they think Denali.

But products like the all-new 2019 Sierra Denali also suggest the brand's years of dominance in the space may have made it a bit complacent. Chevrolet made much of its strategy to forgo conquests with the new Silverado in favor of keeping the base happy upon launching that truck, and it seems as though GMC may be trying to do the same. Trouble is, well, there's trouble on all sides and down the road alike, now that the world has woken up to the profits to be found in fancy trucks. The aforementioned Limited-trim Rams and F-Series show how far the needle has moved amongst the Big Three on that count. Lifestyle buyers will soon be temped by the likes of Rivian and Tesla. Hell, those looking for big-buck bragging rights could also be tempted by the heavy-duty Sierra Denali, a truck that offers similar niceties but far more capability for not much more money.

If GMC, like Chevy, just wants to keep the current owners happy, it's likely to see sales hold steady for a little while. But axioms exist because of the truth within—and there's a reason "complacency breeds success" isn't one of them.