2018 Dodge Charger Daytona 392 Review: The Past, Perfected for Perpetuity

2018 Dodge Charger Daytona 392: Value

There are two ways to look at the value of the Dodge Charger Daytona 392. One is that it's a kind of a waste of money—there are a lot of cool things in the low-$40,000 range. It's kind of a sweet spot where you have some excellent upper-tier trims of cheaper cars like the Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro, or even a different kind of statement piece, like a Jeep Wrangler. That price point also collides with the lower rungs of the premium brands like Audi and BMW, though that's a little apple-to-oranges. Point being, it's easy to argue you'd have to be a Mopar diehard to spring for one of these.

On the other hand, value itself is subjective. You can't buy any other four-door car with a 6.4-liter V-8 at that price point. You can't buy any other vehicle that carries itself with the same confident lack of seriousness at that price point. And you can't find much else on four wheels period that celebrates the tradition of 20th Century American motoring like this car, warts and all. It's a surprisingly special ride in a workaday guise—and to me, that's the real value here.