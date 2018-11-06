2018 Audi A4 Prestige Review: A Riveting Example of the Power of the Sports Sedan

The 2018 Audi A4 Sedan: The Bottom Line

This is a shockingly good car, even at $52,000 as tested: handsome and fast, packed full of useful tech, luxurious through smart design rather than gimmickry and overcompensation, and superbly comfortable. It has top scores on the government safety ratings—all fours and fives—and it's even admirably fuel-efficient. You can get a base A4 for $36K, but I can't think of anything in this configuration—including the $9,500 Prestige Package, which includes things like a Bang & Olufsen sound system, heated and auto-dimming folding side mirrors, and many of the advanced driver's aids—I would want to go without.

Given the size, comfort, speed, and amenities, the A4 sedan seems like a car that should work for a lot of people shopping for an approachable luxury vehicle. But most of those have already been seduced by the cold comforts of ride height and interior headroom and the mostly-false promise of the "performance crossover." That leaves the Audi A4 for the discerning group still tickled by the idea of a thrilling, well-considered, and essentially no-fuss sports sedan. They might not be around forever if we continue this slow, wheezy descent into SUV hell, but the 2018 Audi A4 is a reminder of why they should be.