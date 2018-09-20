2019 Kia Optima SX Review: A Sporty Daily Driver You Could Fall in Love With 

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2019 Kia Optima SX.

The 2019 Kia Optima SX, By the Numbers:

Base Price: $32,820

Powertrain: 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four, 245 horsepower, 260 pound-feet of torque; six-speed automatic transmission; front-wheel-drive

EPA Fuel Economy: 21 mpg city, 30 mpg highway

0-60 MPH: 6.8 seconds (Car and Driver testing, 2016 model)

Quick Take: The Kia Optima SX, the top trim, is the perfect stylish daily driver for the enthusiast that needs the space of a family car but doesn't want to lose the torque of a hot hatch.

One Big Question: Does the Kia Optima SX still feel like a Kia?

Yes and no. Historically, Kia hasn't been synonymous with sexy, but their new styling language has become more and more head-turning inside and out, without losing the practicality that makes a Kia a Kia. This isn't a brand that's trying to reinvent the wheel; Kia just wants to improve on it.

The leather upholstery feels good in your hands, the flat bottomed steering wheel is a welcome sporty touch, and the dials and switches are all well-placed for easy use. There's none of the cheapness somebody on the street might assume about the Optima because of its Kia badge. It isn't over the top luxury—it is still a Kia—but it delivers an expensive-feeling drive without seeming elitist.