The Ferrari Portofino in Portofino: Maranello's Drop-Top GT Proves Itself on an Italian Road Trip

We spent our first day in Bologna, the scrappy, underrated Italian city that deserves a shout-out. True to one of its three nicknames—"La Grassa," or “the Fat One”—Bologna is the capital of perhaps the nation’s most acclaimed food region: Emilia-Romagna, the breadbasket of Italy, whose world-famous staples include prosciutto di parma, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and the balsamic vinegars of Modena. To car and motorcycle fans, of course, Emilia-Romangna is also known as the Motor Valley, housing the factories of Ferrari, Maserati, Lamborghini, Ducati and upstart Pagani. Travelers making the pilgrimage will want to check out the Museo Enzo Ferrari in Modena , the birthplace of the company founder; the Museo Ferrari at the company headquarters and factory in Maranello; and the recently expanded Museo Lamborghini in Sant’Agata Bolognese.

That 488 Pista, at $345,000, would be frankly useless for a traveling couple that intends on changing clothes. The Pista has no back seat, no rear hatch, and not even a glovebox, only an underhood “frunk” that can manage a single overhead-carry-on-size bag. Even in the relatively roomy Portofino, I'd assumed that Christine’s huge roller-bag would have to perch upright in the back seats, which are roughly the size of a Porsche 911’s. Instead, the big-ass suitcase not only fit in the trunk, but squeezed below the divider that must be in place to lower the roof. No need to unload luggage at hotels before enjoying top-down motoring.

The clock was ticking on our return—I had to be back in five days for the Ferrari 488 Pista media launch at the company’s Fiorano circuit . And while the 591-hp, front-engine Portofino doesn't matchthe maniacal thrills of its 710-hp, mid-engine cugino, it did prove a dual-purpose GT dream: It flows like fine Barolo down the highway while letting us soak up thesun. Yet the Portofino can also stiffen its magnetic-ride shocks and dispatch curves like a serious sports car. All for $214,533 to start—a square deal by Ferrari standards.

It occurred to me driving a Portofino in Portofino seemed a little on-the-nose, but Ferrari liked the idea enough to loan us the car. (It also beats driving a Chevy Malibu in Malibu.) We were eager to put the company's daily-driving theories to the test, so we traveled heavy, stuffing luggage into the Portofino sitting just inside the company’s famous guardhouse gates as visitors craned their necks for an envious glimpse.

The Ferrari Portofino convertible is the markedly improved successor to the California and California T, the best-selling models in company history—and they tend to be the Ferrari that owners have with them most often. Between the Portofino's generous cargo space and two-plus-two versatility, Ferrari says a remarkable 85 percent of owners will drive this car every day, versus just 35 percent for other Ferrari models. That practical reality hit me like our ton of luggage when my girlfriend Christine and I picked up the Ferrari at the company's Maranello headquarters, in its signature color called Rosso Portofino, to kick off a road trip to, well, Portofino —along with other destinations on the Italian Riviera.

Photographers like to say that the best camera is the one you have with you. That may go for Ferraris as well.

Bologna is home to the one of the world’s oldest universities, operating continuously since 1088. That results in the nickname "La Dotta," a.k.a “the learned one.” You want to compare alumni, frat boy? Dante, Petrarch, and Erasmus studied here, along with several popes. We walked the medieval grid of a city whose sidewalks feature 25 miles of graceful arched colonnades, making sunscreen (or umbrellas) almost unnecessary. We gawked at the Due Torri, the two leaning towers of Asinelli and Garisenda; the latter boasting more tilt, at four degrees, than the more-famous tower in Pisa. Bologna’s final nickname, "La Rossa," refers to the red terracotta brick that blankets the city’s rooftops, but more recently to its left-leaning history, from the anti-fascist resistance of World War II to today’s graffiti-spraying, protest-loving students. But after a day of walking, “red” had us thinking about bolognese, in the pasta form of tagliatelle al ragù. So it was off to Trattoria Anna Maria, where the titular, 78-year-old host has been kneading, pulling and cutting handmade egg pasta for 33 years. It’s a real nonna joint, as simple and authentic as it comes. The region’s classic dish, tortellini en brodo, may look like boring chicken soup, until you taste a bowlful like Anna Maria’s: Ring-shaped (or navel-shaped, as in “ombelico”) tortellini pasta, stuffed with minced-pork filling. The tortellini bob like golden life preservers in a sea of fresh chicken broth, awaiting a hungry rescuer. The Road to the Riviera We shot west from Maranello toward the Mediterranean's the Riviera di Levante, the strip of coast between the south of France and the border of Tuscany. In easy-going automatic mode, the Ferrari feels plush, happy to burble like a baritone Sinatra in the seventh gear of its dual-clutch automated gearbox. But this crooner can also call in a mob hit: Every squeeze of the throttle elicits a fierce Ferrari charge that reels in overmatched traffic ahead. The twin-turbo, 3.9-liter V-8 carries the Portofino to 60 mph in a claimed (and conservative) 3.4 seconds, to 124 mph in 10.8 seconds, and to a 199-mph peak. If this is a GT, it's definitely a fast one. Ferrari says this 8,000-rpm powerplant—which has won the International Engine of the Year award three years running—has faster throttle and turbo response than any forced-induction engine in the world, and I don't doubt it. I’d also swear on the Pope’s bible that the V-8, with a turbo housing and exhaust manifold that are sand-cast (rather than bolted) directly into the cylinder head, sounds lustier than the same engine in the standard Ferrari 488. With the Portofino’s top down, it’s no contest.

Christine Wong An open-air amphitheater for the 591-hp, twin-turbo V-8

We pulled off for lunch in lovely riverside Parma, another city that tourist hordes tend to skip, making it a chill destination for discriminating travelers. The Ferrari burbled its way into the city center, where I hit the steering wheel's "bumpy road" switch that butters up the ride over pocked streets. The medieval town is the birthplace of the Renaissance painter Correggio, and we popped into the 900-year-old cathedral whose interior duomo features his monumental frescoes. Parma also gives its name to aforementioned Parmesan cheese and Parma ham; it's home to the big Barilla pasta company and the ALMA school, the nation’s top training institute for Italian cuisine. Hmm, I hope we can find something decent to eat. That something turned out to be tigelle, (pronounced “ti-GEL-ay”), the mold-baked flatbread—often with a flower symbol molded in—that National Geographic aptly described as “the lovechild of a pancake and an English muffin.” We polished off tigelle rounds, filled with salumi and fillings—mortadella, prosciutto, fat-melting lardo—until we ourselves were full. Time to move on, quickly. Cinque Terre: Cars Keep Out After a brisk passage through the Apennine Mountains that span the length of Italy (and northern Sicily, too), a final ascent up the Ligurian coast brought us to Cinque Terre. Until the railway arrived around 1870, these five fairy-tale villages were only accessible by foot trails that farmers dug from the hillsides, one stone at a time. The lives of residents revolved entirely around the sea, and the insanely-steep agricultural terraces—some nearly 1,000 years old and a mile long—that give grape vines and olive trees a tenuous place to cling. A charming, cliff-carved oceanside railway connects the villages (and Italy beyond) along just eight miles of Ligurian coast, but bring your walking shoes. The easy-hiking Via dell’Amore, or Lover’s Walk, is still closed after a 2012 landslide that injured four Australians. But the 70 miles of ancient trails include the 365-stair steps from the sea to Corniglia, or the rugged, spectacular 7.5-mile Blue Path that connects the villages of Riomaggiore, Manarola, Corniglia, Vernazza, and Monterosso.

Christine Wong Manarola in Cinque Terre, as beautiful as it gets in Italy, or all of Europe

Lawrence Ulrich Pastel-painted structures are stacked and wedged into hillsides

Lawrence Ulrich Scary-steep agricultural terraces, some planted for more than 1,000 years

This environmentally-fragile UNESCO World Heritage Site, whose directors have recently threatened a cap on tourists, is also quite inhospitable to Ferraris. Cars are largely barred from the villages proper. We were forced to park in a tiny public lot and schlep our luggage downhill to the entrance of Manarola, perhaps the most picturesque of all the Cinque Terra hamlets. But cars wouldn’t work here anyways, unless they could climb medieval staircases and negotiate “streets” that are better described as high-walled passageways, some as narrow as a king bed.

Lawrence Ulrich Cars are largely forbidden in Cinque Terra, but the polizia make an exception for our Ferrari