2018 Lexus RX 350 Review: Hiding Aggressively in Plain Sight

Welcome to Critic's Notebook, a quick and off-the-cuff car review consisting of impressions, jottings, and marginalia regarding whatever The Drive's writers happen to be driving. Today's edition: the 2018 Lexus RX 350.

Stubble-faced and sulky, the criminal informant sits at a conference table in a government office. A federal agent is framing out his new life in the witness-protection program: a new name, a new house, and a “perfectly inconspicuous” SUV. She slaps down a photo of a Lexus RX. His face twists in disappointment. Smash cut to the doomed bastard wheeling away in an Audi Q5.

“I’ll take my chances,” he says.

In the mind of the marketer, this recent TV spot for Audi’s volume crossover is “ideal self-conception” psychology at work. The Q5 is the “passionate lover” and the RX a “prison of the spirit.” It’s the oldest trick in the book, and it works because the sales-leading Lexus is conventional by definition.

But if you’re really paying attention, you’ll note that Audi’s little passion play is undone by cognitive dissonance: The Q5 looks like a pot of Sleepytime tea on all-season tires, while the hawk-like Lexus appears ready to claw the Mafia’s eyes out. In fact, from its samurai-mask grille to the facets and origami-like folds that intersect, mingle, and collide in Byzantine combinations, the Lexus RX enjoys some of the rowdiest sheetmetal in the industry. It’s an inexplicably daring act of automotive design in a space that had previously seen inconspicuousness rewarded with cash.

And the market has spoken: The RX continues to crush its competitors in the midsize luxury crossover space, and sales have been on an upward climb since its radical redesign for the 2016 model year. Recently, I pulled our test RX 350, painted in matte-like Satin Cashmere, into an empty parking lot and had a good look at it. (I see 50 of these a day in the NYC metro area, but I’ve never actually looked at one.)